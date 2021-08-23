Hyderabad: Police dilly-dallying to act against attackers of Malkajgiri corporator?

Malkajgiri: It's been a week since the attack on BJP corporator of Malkajgiri, V Sravan, no action has been taken against those named in the FIR.

The corporator has alleged that there is a threat to his life and that the police are not acting on his complaint. He said, "The police have informed us that they do not have the CCTV footage of the attack on me and instructed us to procure any evidence which shows that I was attacked.

When I approached the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials of the Malkajgiri circle, where the incident happened, they informed me that the CCTV footage of August 15 was handed over to the police. On the other hand, the police are denying they have any footage. We are planning to approach the DGP to request security because there is a regular threat to my life from the MLA's men."

However, the police said they have the CCTV footage of the incident, but they could not find any beer bottles, whereas the complainant had mentioned that he was attacked with beer bottles and other sharp-edged items. But nothing as such was recovered from the scene of the offence.

Apart from that, there was a melee and many people were involved in the incident, during which they came to blow. The case is being investigated and persons involved in the incident are being identified. Once the investigation is completed, necessary action will be taken against the persons.

Meanwhile, the TRS Malkajgiri division unit has alleged that the corporator had himself orchestrated the attack and is playing the victim card to gain sympathy. "Sravan, since he was elected, has been involved in disturbing the development activities being carried out by the MLA," it pointed out.