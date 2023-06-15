Hyderabad: Police nabs Pseudo woman officer

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, west zone team, apprehended a woman who was peculate the money on pretext of providing job at senior assistant advocate at Nampally criminal court, Hyderabad by introduced herself as police constable working at Gachibowli police station.

Police seized Police Uniform, Police Black Belt, Beret & P-Cap with Badge, Name Plate, Pc Id Card, Shoulder Badge of TSP from her.

The accused was identified as Gudishela Ashwini, (24) resident of Jiyaguda in Kulsumpura.

According to police, the accused Gudishela Ashwini was married and blessed with two children. She was separated due to some family disputes. Her husband lodged in Central jail, Chanchalguda, Hyderabad in two wheeler theft cases.

Police said she was in living relationship with Abhishek who was a third person and he was a Two Wheeler Offender. She hatched a plan to earn easy money in guise of providing the job to unemployed student, introducing herself as police constable working in Gachibowli Police station.

“One Rakesh Nayak, who is living Prashanth Nagar, Langer house an unemployed and searching for job. Accused Ashwini was passing near his house by wearing Police uniform. She offered Rakesh nayak assistant job at Senior Advocate Nampally Court, Hyderabad and monthly Salary Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 for which she has collected 30,000 from Rakesh Nayak,” said a senior police officer.

The accused along with seized material handed over to the Langer Houz police for further action.