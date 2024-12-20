  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Principal of Resi. School suspended

Hyderabad: Principal of Resi. School suspended
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: P Venkatesham, principal of the Social Residential School in Yadadri Bhongir district, was placed under suspension on Thursday. District...

Hyderabad: P Venkatesham, principal of the Social Residential School in Yadadri Bhongir district, was placed under suspension on Thursday.

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao issued the suspension orders based on a report of the District Educational Officer, as an eighth-grade student, S Samuel, sustained severe burns while assisting the kitchen staff in cooking and serving ragi java on the school premises on Wednesday.

According to the Collector’s order, Venkatesham should make himself available till further orders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick