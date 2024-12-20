Live
Hyderabad: Principal of Resi. School suspended
Hyderabad: P Venkatesham, principal of the Social Residential School in Yadadri Bhongir district, was placed under suspension on Thursday.
District Collector M Hanumantha Rao issued the suspension orders based on a report of the District Educational Officer, as an eighth-grade student, S Samuel, sustained severe burns while assisting the kitchen staff in cooking and serving ragi java on the school premises on Wednesday.
According to the Collector’s order, Venkatesham should make himself available till further orders.
