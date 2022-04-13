Hyderabad: RTC Bus Hits Metro Pillar at Malakpet

An RTC bus driver has hit the metro pillar in Malakpet. Moving on to further details, the RTC bus driver who belongs to Dilsukhnager Bus Depot accidentally hit the metro pillar when he tried to cross an autorickshaw.

The bus driver is out of danger with minor injuries, and the front part of the bus has been damaged. This accident has created a traffic jam in the Malakpet, which tested the patience of the people commuting.

The traffic police came and cleared the traffic, which created chaos for some time in the area.