Hyderabad: Shops across city see mad rush for books, uniforms

Hyderabad: After two years passed by during the Covid pandemic, schools across the city are all set to reopen on Monday. Shopping for school uniforms and books for children gained momentum in markets, as compared to the hasty activity during the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Parents along with their children were busy shopping school uniforms, books and stationery items for the new academic year. Several shops of school uniforms, school shoes and books were seen jam packed by parents. Hundreds of parents throng the Abid road popularly known as Abids market a large number of customers as parents were waiting in the queue to buy school uniforms and the shop owners had to arrange tent, drinking water and seating facility for their customers.

Parents expressed pleasure this year that they were able to buy new things for their children and even children were also seen enjoying the shopping of new uniforms, books and stationary items as they get all new things to wear and use during their classes.

The oldest school uniform shop in Abids, F.D. Khan & Co. witnessed huge rush of customers. The shop owner said, "After a gap of two years, parents finally came along with their children.Earlier they were hesitant to visit, but now we happily welcome our customers by providing quality school uniforms.There was a long queue of parents and we had to set up a tent in front of the shop to save children and parent from the scorching heat. Seating and drinking water facility was also arranged by us."

Wajeed Ali Shah, a parent who came all the way from Shasthripuram to purchase uniform for his daughters at Abids said, "last two years was a nightmare due to Covid restrictions.Our children did not require uniforms as classes were being held online. But now with the starting of new academic year I am very much happy to purchase school uniform for my daughters as it gives pleasure and happiness to parents making their kids ready for school daily morning."

While in the other parts of the city where school uniforms shops are located including Barkatpura were also seen crowded with parentsbuying uniforms. Several bookstores in the Koti market also saw good number of customers.