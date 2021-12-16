Hyderabad: SNDP told to wrap up nala works in 4 months

Hyderabad The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) wing of GHMC has been asked to finish the widening works of nalas in next four months and start the tender process for the same.

To prevent flooding of low-lying areas during rains, the government has embarked on widening of nalas and their development. According to sources, the officials concerned were asked to start the works on 15 nalas within a week for which the tender process has been completed. Further, the government also gave administrative clearance for taking up 46 nala works at a cost of Rs 858 crore. To finish the works in GHMC limits and surrounding municipalities, the officials were given a deadline of four months. At each zone, Zonal Commissioners would be responsible for works and also for the delay if any. Recently, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at a meeting with the officials concerned directed them to complete the works within four months. He directed the Zonal Commissioners to constitute a committee with Deputy Commissioners, Town Planning and Revenue officials at each circle to monitor the works.

The Chief Secretary said that he would review the SNDP works every Tuesday and would personally monitor the works by visiting the nalas. He instructed the officials to prepare a profile for each nala in PowerPoint Presentation (PPT) which shall include a map of the work, properties affected etc.