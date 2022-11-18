Hyderabad: Student's death divides doctor fraternity

Hyderabad: The issue of death of a student because of alleged mistreatment by a registered medical practitioner (RMP) has divided the doctor fraternity. A section has criticised the government for not taking action against RMPs and encouraging quacks. The other section condemned the allegations against the government.

B Vijay (22), who was about to go abroad for higher studies, was unwell and had treatment by a RMP doctor. He gave an injection; the student had pains and was shifted to MGM Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Vijay's family alleged that the death was because of the injection.

The Health Reforms Doctors' Association (HRDA) has demanded the government and Health Minister T Harish Rao to resume raids and inspections on all healthcare establishments. It demanded the government to give time to legal establishments to rectify any deficiencies by serving notices and shut all establishments run by quacks.

The association alleged that authorities in districts have stopped searches claiming they have got orders from higher-ups. Association president K Mahesh Kumar questioned whether the Health minister took responsibility for this.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Public Health Doctors' Association (TPHDA) has condemned the HRDA's allegation against the minister. While appealing to the government to take immediate legal action against those responsible, the association condemned criticism by some that Rao was promoting unethical medicine. The association said after the State formation the government was bringing revolutionary changes to strengthen public health system by curbing unethical medicine and reducing importance of private medicine. The minister after taking charge has been making people aware about scientific medicine and has been appealing to them to seek treatment in government hospitals because of the presence of qualified doctors and facilities. The association called upon doctors to support State's public health by giving advice on such issues.