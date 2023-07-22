Hyderabad: Swing into action to assist citizens, DGP tells officials

Hyderabad: In the wake of relentless rain in the State, Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar has appreciated the field officers’ hard work and dedication to their service. He encouraged the department to further assist citizens with all rainfall-related emergencies.

In a teleconference, the DGP asked the police personnel to anticipate situations and plan in tandem with other departments to avert them.

“Friends, these are challenging times for the community we serve; they expect professionalism, courage and empathy from each one of us individually and collectively,” he said.

Kumar stressed on entrusting responsibility to carefully chosen police officers and creating a robust feedback mechanism. He also encouraged officers to use social media platforms to create awareness. “I am fully confident that each one of you will rise to the occasion and show exemplary leadership qualities,” he added.

The DGP plans to hold periodic teleconferences with officers to receive feedback and concentrate on the expected flood situation in the State.