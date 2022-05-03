Hyderabad: Three-level security launched at Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: A three-level security system--- surveillance cameras, electric bike patrolling and lake patrolling boat---has been launched at the popular tourist attraction, Durgam Cheruvu, in Madhapur on Monday.

The new surveillance system has been introduced following recent incidents of a suicide, bike races and nuisance near Durgam Cheruvu and surroundings. The new facility has come up in public-private partnership mode. IT companies and other infra projects have contributed to enhance the security around the lake.

State DGP M Mahender Reddy inaugurated a watch tower, along with 67 surveillance cameras, which are connected to the Command and Control Centre, one lake police patrol boat and three battery-operated bikes.

Speaking after inaugurating the safety mechanism, he said the Cyberabad police were providing a safe and secured environment to the citizens and leaving no stone unturned in strengthening of safety measures.

"For IT firms and IT corridor and its surroundings, security is prime concern. Only if there is peace and security, there will be investments, the city's brand image will increase and subsequently the quality of life will be enhanced." Reddy said the surveillance cameras and other patrolling mechanism will not only check criminals and trouble-makers but also help in suicide prevention and accidents at the famous lake.

The Cyberabad She Teams will also be deployed around the lake to keep a check on women harassment. Now, the entire area is made a safe zone, Reddy said. All teams were specially trained and will be more alert and respond quickly. Officials associated will all the three safety wings will work round the clock and respond in coordination. Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said all necessary measures have been taken by the police to ensure citizen's safety and security in the Hitec City.