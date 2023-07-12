Hyderabad: Top Cop warns ambulance drivers for unnecessary sirens

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar requested the ambulance drivers to be responsible while using sirens. The top cop took a tough stance in a tweet on Tuesday.



Sharing a video that showed a policeman confronting an ambulance driver for misusing the siren, the DGP urged the drivers to use them only when there is a medical emergency.

“Genuine emergencies require activating sirens for swift and safe passage. Strict action against abusers is advised. Together, we can enhance emergency response and community safety,” he wrote. An ambulance which had its siren on was seen parked at the side of a road when the police approached it. The driver and the nurse were not on board. In fact, the driver was seen arriving with a cool drink in his hand. The officer on duty who had earlier cleared the way for the same ambulance, asked the driver why he used a siren when it was not an emergency. “I gave you clearance there, but you came here to eat mirchibajji?” asked the police officer. Twitterati appreciated the DGP for taking stringent decisions.