Hyderabad: Traffic curbs at Nampally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police issued a traffic advisory in view of the meeting in connection with the issue of appointment orders to the selected candidates for State government jobs in the Telangana Social Welfare Department at LB Stadium on Monday from 2 pm to 8 pm.

According to the police, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted as needed. Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

The traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBI, Abids-Nampally station road.

The motorist coming from the Sujatha School lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

Junctions including Punjagutta, VV Statue, Khairtabad flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda Junctions are to be avoided between 2 pm and 8 pm.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid the LB Stadium main gate in front of the Khan Lateef Khan Building and take a diversion at the A R Petrol (Public Gardens) bunk towards Nampally.

The police requested that the citizens take alternative routes to reach their destinations, avoid the above routes during the above-specified times, and cooperate with the traffic police. In case of any inconvenience in commuting, please contact the Hyderabad traffic police helpline at 9010203626.















