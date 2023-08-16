Hyderabad: Traffic curbs imposed for Amberpet flyover construction

Hyderabad: The police have imposed traffic restrictions in connection with the construction of the superstructure work of the Amberpet flyover from 6 number Junction to Amberpet T Junction on NH-163 (old 202) from Wednesday until its completion.

According to the police, all vehicular traffic will be diverted on the basis of need on the alternate routes. They advised commuters to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience and cooperate with the traffic police.

RTC buses and heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards 6 number Junction will be diverted at Amberpet T Junction – Ali Café, Zinda Tilismath, Golnaka new bridge, Golnaka, Nimboliadda, Tourist – TY Mandali. They will not be allowed between Golnaka and 6 number general vehicular traffic of two and four-wheelers will be allowed.

RTC buses and heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Zinda Tilismath to 6 number Junction, general vehicular traffic will be allowed. General traffic coming from Tilaknagar towards Uppal will be diverted at 6 number Junction – Zinda Tilismath, Ali Café, Amberpet T Junction.

Heavy vehicles from Chaderghat will be diverted at Nimboliadda towards Tourist and heavy vehicles from LB Nagar and Boduppal will be diverted at Uppal towards Tarnaka.

The police requested the citizens to make note of diversions and take alternative routes/avoid the above routes to reach their destination.

For any inconvenience in commuting and for any travel assistance people are requested to call the Hyderabad traffic police helpline (90102-03626).