Hyderabad Traffic Update: 91 Lakh Vehicles on Roads Daily, Police Plan New Steps

People in Hyderabad face traffic every day, from 6 in the morning to midnight. The roads are full of vehicles, and the number is very high. Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said that around 91 lakh vehicles move on the roads in Greater Hyderabad each weekday.

Traffic Speed Has Improved

Last year, the average speed of vehicles in the city was 17 to 18 km/h. Now, it has gone up to 24 to 25 km/h. This has happened because of the hard work by the Hyderabad Traffic Police. A special project called Operation ROPE has helped and will become even stronger.

More Vehicles and VIP Traffic

About 1,600 new vehicles are added to the roads every day. Even with so many vehicles, VIP traffic is now handled better. The Chief Minister asked that traffic should not be stopped for long during his travel, and this made things better.

Better Signals and Fewer Fines

Today, 80% of traffic signals in the city run on auto mode. This helps traffic move faster. The traffic police are now focusing more on important rule-breaking, not just giving many fines. Because of this, the number of traffic fines has come down.

Using Technology and New Staff

The police are using drone cameras to watch traffic from above. They are also working with Google to get help with traffic maps and data. There are not enough traffic workers, so they will add Traffic Marshals. These will be new helpers trained to manage traffic.

Support from Transgenders and Rainy Season Plans

Some transgender people are working as traffic helpers, and the police say they are doing a great job. The police are also getting ready for the rainy season, working together with GHMC and HMRL to solve problems like water on roads.

Private Buses Causing Trouble

The police said private travel buses are also creating traffic problems. A meeting will be held with bus owners, and the police will take action to fix this issue.