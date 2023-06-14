Hyderabad: TRSMA knocks on DSE’s door, seeks exemptions

Hyderabad: Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) members submitted a written representation to the Director of School Education, urging for exemptions in various areas for the renewal of recognition (ETR). They called for exemptions from Fire NOC, Traffic NOC, GHMC, and other municipalities.

TRSMA members emphasised the need for permanent recognition for existing schools that were recognised two decades ago.

These schools, established as non-profit institutions, requested the government to convert property tax, electricity, and water bills from commercial to domestic rates.

Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, state president of TRSMA, highlighted that the schools do not engage in any commercial activities. Consequently, they urged the government to exempt them from trade license fees imposed by GHMC, Municipal Corporations, and municipalities across the State.

Addressing the violation of norms set by the Right to Education (RTE) Act, Rao pointed out that entrance tests for admissions into various residential schools were being conducted, contrary to the act's guidelines. TRSMA demanded that admissions into residential schools be conducted through a lottery system to ensure fairness and compliance within the RTE Act.

Expressing concerns over the Transport department’s regulations, Rao highlighted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on educational institution buses (EIB). He requested the government to extend the life of EIB for an additional two years, considering the halt in operations during the pandemic.