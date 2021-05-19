Hyderabad: Two held for black marketing of Remdesivir injections in city

Hyderabad: The south zone task force on Tuesday nabbed two person for black marketing Remdesivir injections and seized five injections from their possession. The accused were identified as Kiran Kumar and Md. Khaled.

According to police, they received a tip off that the said persons were selling the injections illegally at higher rates of Rs. 30,000. Upon receiving the information, the cops laid a trap near Osmania hospital, Afzalgunj and nabbed the duo.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused Kiran Kumar was a resident of Bhongir and opened a medical shop at Medipally.

As he observed that there was a huge demand for Remdesivir injections, he hatched a conspiracy and lured Khaled, who was working as a security guard at Osmania hospital and informed him that if he gets more patients then he can earn more money.

As Khaled believed the words of the accused he started working with him and they were selling the injections to needy patients at higher rates.

However, their racket was busted when the task force was tipped off about the scam. Both the accused were apprehended and handed over to Afzalgunj police for further booking of cases.