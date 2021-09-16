Hyderabad: VC Sajjanar takes incognito bus trip

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar on Wednesday took an incognito trip in a bus.

According to an RTC release, Sajjanar, who waited at the bus-stop at Lakdikapul, boarded the bus that was on its way from Gandi Maisamma to Central Bus Station (CBS) via Afzalgunj. Traveling like a common man, the MD interacted with passengers asking them about their experience in RTC buses. He also inspected the entire Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

Later, Sajjanar held a review meeting and directed the RTC officials to improve cleanliness and aesthetics of toilets in bus-stands and to shift unclaimed motorcycles from MGBS premises.

He pointed out that the corporation could generate additional revenue by advertisements, filling up vacant stalls, giving parking lot to an outsourcing agency, exploring non-traffic revenue in the bus-station and focus on group bookings during the marriage season, when more passengers could be transported.