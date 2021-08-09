Hyderabad: Wakf Board swings into action, stops illegal re-construction works at dargah

Nampally: Stung by the reports in the media, Telangana State Wakf Board removed the encroachments and stopped the illegal re-construction works of shops which were gutted in a massive fire incident few months back at Dargah Yousufain in Nampally.

The Hans India had reported on shops being re-constructed illegally at the same spot even after the allotment of alternate place . Taking the report into the cognisance, the State Wakf Board officials swung into and stopped the re-construction works. Not only that, the Board has also filed a complaint against the illegal re-construction.

According to a report published in The Hans India, 'Illegal constructions resume at Nampally Dargah' on August 7, the shops which were gutted a few months at the famous Dargah Yousufain, are being re-constructed illegally at the same spot even after the Telangana State Wakf Board allotted alternative place. The blaze occurred on March 22 in the shopping area.

After the report was published, the State Wakf Board plunged into action and stopped the construction works. On Saturday, Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem instructed the Wakf officers to inspect the Dargah and stopped the works which were going on illegally at the same place.

Wakf Task Force officers including Wakf Board Task Force In-charge Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin, Inspector Abdul Khader, and caretaker Masteen Wali inspected the Dargah and found the illegal construction of shops on graves and stopped the works.

"Even after the TS Wakf Board provided alternative space, away from the graveyard four months back, the shopkeepers are resorting to building shops on graves at the same spot. A total of 16 shops were being re-constructed on the same space. However, now the works have been stopped and were demolished," added officer.

Officials also warned the shopkeepers not to re-build the shops at the graves and also filed a police complaint against the illegal re-construction.