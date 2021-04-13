Hyderabad: Water tankers take time to climb Kondapur

Kondapur: With temperature soaring in the city, several residents of Gauthami Enclave in Kondapur are reeling under a chronic water crisis for almost five years now.

The residents lament that every month a huge amount is laid aside for water tankers as the colony faces improper water supply. As many as 2,500 families reside in the colony.

Sharing their difficulties, Janardhan Reddy, president of the Gauthami Enclave said, "Officials concerned remain deaf to our request for years now.

To counter the water crisis we have ourselves developed rainwater harvesting pits in each apartment. Currently, we have 27 harvesting pits to increase the groundwater level.

Whatever we do, our efforts are not being recognized and the government could not supply us sufficient water."

The colony receives water only seven times every month for about 30 to 40 minutes. "The amount of water we receive is very less.

Though present borewells help us only for domestic purposes but for drinking water we have to spend money.

We sincerely request the authorities to solve the burning water issue in the colony for five years," he added.

Fumed over the situation another resident said that despite living in such a developed area they are still forced to pay a huge amount to private water tanker suppliers to fulfil their daily water requirement.

"We pay around Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 per tanker thrice a week every summer, as we face immense water shortage. Despite hundreds of complaints the officials remain deaf," said Rama Krishna, resident of the colony.

After repeatedly knocking on the doors of HMWSSB and GHMC for help the Colony residents alleged that all their efforts are left unaddressed.

Explaining the seriousness of the situation, Mohan, another resident said that people are forced to leave the colony.

"We request GHMC to give us a permanent solution for this sprawling problem. After requesting the officials for several days they supplied water for just 15 minutes.

All the borewells in our area have dried up and now we are totally dependent on private water tankers. Our problem has worsened as these private tanker supplies are charging heftily," he added.

Speaking over the issue, Pavan, Supervisor, of the colony, said that the GHMC sends two tankers for the entire colony once in 3 days, whereas the requirement is minimum 15-30 tankers as there are 60 blocks in the colony and each block requires two tankers, each tanker costs Rs 700. "At times even the tanker fails to reach on time," he fumed.