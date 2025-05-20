Hyderabad Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Through May 26

Hyderabad is expected to experience rainfall in the coming days, according to the latest weather update for May 20. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is 4.1 degrees below the average for this time of year. The minimum temperature stayed slightly above normal at 27.1 degrees Celsius. Despite the cooler maximum temperature, no rainfall was reported in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 AM IST on May 20.

Relative humidity levels began at 71 per cent in the morning and decreased to 49 per cent by the evening.

The forecast for the next seven days indicates a generally cloudy sky with frequent chances of rain or thunderstorms. On May 20, clouds will dominate the sky, with potential for rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms. This pattern will continue on May 21, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers expected. Similar weather is predicted from May 22 to May 26, with mostly cloudy skies and intermittent showers or thunderstorms likely each day. Temperatures during this period will range from a low of 24 degrees Celsius to a high of 36 degrees Celsius.