Hyderabad: Yellareddyguda sewer overflow issue resolved

Hyderabad: The sewage overflow issue at Yellareddyguda in Sanathnagar division was resolved by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials on Monday following The Hans India campaign story 'Dekh Mera Colony' on Sunday.

The water board officials visited the area and cleared the overflowing sewage. A truck was brought that removed solid waste from the sewer lines. The officials also visited residences that were receiving contaminated water and assured the residents that they will be provided with fresh drinking water only.













Immediate action was taken after The Hans India reported a story on Monday entitled 'Yellareddyguda residents fume over sewage overflow, garbage piles in lanes'.

However, the municipal corporation officials also registered a complaint and ensured that all the issues in the area will be sorted out soon.