HYDRA amps up bulldozer actions, razes illegal bldgs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Kukatpally and recovered government land behind the Holistic Hospital on the Kukatpally – Nizampet road.

The officials used JCBs to tear down the perimeter walls and other illegal buildings that had been constructed on government land, which had been originally allotted to an army employee. It was found that approximately 1,253 yards of government land had been encroached upon.

After years of unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue, the ex-army officer filed a formal complaint with HYDRA that his 300-yard plot had been allotted and encroached, providing solid evidence of the encroachment. HYDRA launched an investigation, led by Commissioner AV Ranganath, which confirmed the validity of the claim.

Upon verification of the encroachment, HYDRA officials took immediate action to restore the land to its rightful owner. According to HYDRA, the land, located behind Nizampet Holistic Hospital, was officially designated for the use of an army employee by the government. However, over the years, large-scale construction occurred around the land, including the building of boundary walls, encroaching on the allotted property. Despite efforts to reclaim the land, the army employee faced significant challenges in getting the encroachment cleared. On Thursday, HYDRA officials arrived at the site with JCBs to demolish the illegal structures. The gates were forcibly broken down, and the perimeter walls were removed. The 300-yard piece of land was then officially handed over to the army employee, ensuring that the rightful owner regained possession of the property.

In another anti-encroachment drive, HYDRA demolished a wall that had been constructed to block access to the ORR service road at Rallaguda village in Shamshabad mandal.

HYDRA acted on a complaint filed by residents of Rallaguda village, wherein it was stated that the construction of a 155-meter-long wall had blocked access to the service road.