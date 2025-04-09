HYDRA chief inspects illegal garbage dumping at Hindu crematorium

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday inspected the Alwal area following complaints of encroachment of Hindu cemetery and dumping of garbage.

The Commissioner inspected the cemetery near Motukula Kunta Lake in Macha Bollaram under Alwal mandal. Ranganath conducted a field visit after the Macha Bollaram Residents Welfare Association Joint Action Committee complained to HYDRA regarding the illegal encroachment of the Hindu cemetery by the Ramki Group and dumping garbage causing a foul odor in the area.

Following an inspection, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that the company, Ramky Group, had been designated an area of two acres for dumping the construction waste. However, the firm was disposing of the waste beyond it. Complainants alleged that the debris was being placed in the nearby graveyard.

The Commissioner said that in survey no 199, a total area of 15.19 acres was allotted for a Hindu cemetery. He inspected the dumping of garbage by the Ramki at that site and the constructions undertaken without permission up to three to four acres of land.

Apart from the local people, complaints were raised by former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Malkajgiri MP Eatla Rajender, among others. HYDRA ordered the Ramky Group to immediately stop the construction and ensure that government land is not occupied.

On Monday, during the HYDRA Prajavani programme, Ranganath highlighted the urgency of determining FTL (full tank level) particularly in light of numerous public complaints. He pointed out that the continuous filling of soil on one side of the lakes and the ongoing inflow of sewage water were causing constant changes to the FTL boundaries.

FTL determination is being carried out with the help of records from various departments, including revenue, village, HMDA, GHMC, Irrigation, Survey of India, and satellite images from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

Ranganath also mentioned that a special expert committee had been formed to avoid misconceptions and ensure proper precautions are in place.