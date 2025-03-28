HYDRA clears illegal barricades at Boyapalli Enclave

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) acted tough against unauthorised constructions in Boyapalli Enclave, Almasguda village under Badangpet Municipal Corporation and demolished a box cricket court and the compound walls built across the roads that had choked major roads for years.

On Thursday, using an earth mover, the demolition was carried out in the presence of the police. The police detained those who tried to stop the demolition process and shifted them to the police station. The demolition was conducted in response to a complaint lodged by the residents stating the cricket court was constructed by encroaching the road. After completion of the demolition, the colony residents thanked the HYDRA officials for their timely action to clear encroachments from the road.

Furthermore, they removed the barricades, which had been restricting access for many plot owners and affecting almost half of the layout. Residents had been complaining about the roadblocks for a long time, which were causing a lot of inconvenience.

HYDRA also reclaimed parklands that were encroached. The open space, intended to be 240 square yards according to the approved layout, was reclaimed and returned for public use. The Boyapalli Enclave layout was formed in 1982, but unauthorised developments by layout owners had been blocking three key roads over the years.

Meanwhile, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Thursday conducted a field inspection on complaints of encroachment of government lands. The Commissioner inspected government lands Guttala Begumpet and Film Nagar Basti near Whisper Valley in Madhapur, as well as government lands in Thondapally village, located in Shamshabad mandal.

The Commissioner said that HYDRA is initiating concrete steps to protect government lands from illegal occupation. Measures being taken include fencing around the boundaries and constructing compound walls to safeguard the land while ensuring there is no obstruction to roads or public access.