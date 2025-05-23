HYDRA clears illegal structures from cemetery

Hyderabad: On the second consecutive day, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) removed illegal encroachments at land near Muslim and Christian burial grounds in Parvathapur, Peerzadiguda on Thursday. These religious properties have allegedly been occupied illegally, sparking concern among local communities.

HYDRA removed the foundations of 15 plots, two-metre-high fences and sheds built in it, along with three shops.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath examined the complaints received in the Prajavani programme and with the Google Maps, NRSC images and revenue records, the encroachment were removed. On Wednesday, the Commissioner conducted a site inspection, following consultations with local revenue officials who confirmed the crematoriums are owned by the government.

He noted that the graves were obscured by soil and not visible. The Cemetery Protection Committee representatives informed the Commissioner of their seven-year protest, during which they have approached various authorities and courts. In response, the HYDRA Commissioner has mandated a thorough investigation into all related issues and the removal of any unauthorised structures.

Following the demolition, the community expressed happiness that their seven-year battle had finally yielded results, allowing them to preserve over an acre of sacred cemetery land.

With growing complaints of land encroachments and layout violations, on Wednesday, the HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted on-site inspections at Ranganath Nagar in Gopanpally, Serilingampally mandal, where residents alleged that an entire layout of 850 plots spread across 184 acres was encroached upon during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The inspection continued to Aravind Colony in Chengicherla and Vikas Welfare Colony in Boduppal, Medchal district. The locals accused a former MLA of attempting to claim land as temple property and blocking registration processes in a 444-plot layout.

At OU Colony in Shaikpet, Ranganath addressed reports of illegal road construction. He directed all plot owners to submit ownership documents for verification and pledged strict action against violators.