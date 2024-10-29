HYDRA Commissioner inspects firecracker store

Hyderabad: After a massive fire broke out at a firecracker store in Bogulkunta on Sunday night, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Monday, inspected the firecracker shop and surrounding areas in Bogulkunta, Abids.

The Commissioner evaluated the charred shop and a nearby tiffin centre that was gutted in the fire and discussed the causes with officials and the local area residents. Ranganath emphasised the need for safety, advising shop owners to establish their stores only in open areas. Local authorities revealed that the affected shop lacked proper permissions, having only obtained temporary approval for a Deepawali shop in an open area and conducting sales without the necessary permits. A woman was injured and admitted to a hospital after the fire broke out in Paras Fireworks, located at Bogulkunta. As many as five fire engines doused the fire, which spread to an adjoining hotel. At least ten two-wheelers were gutted in the mishap. A transformer was also damaged in the fire, which spread to an adjoining restaurant.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Fire Department registered a case against the owner of the establishment for endangering the life and property of people. Officials informed that a temporary firecracker license was issued to Paras Corporation, Bogulkunta, to conduct the business in an open place. However, the owners were selling the firecrackers from a building illegally.