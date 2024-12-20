HYDRA demolition in Manikonda sparks protests

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed after the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Thursday conducted demolitions of shops that were located on the property of Anuhar Morning Raga Apartments in Alkapuri colony, Manikonda.

During the demolitions, heated arguments were witnessed between the residents and shop owners with the officials. They had a heated argument with the HYDRAA officials and staged a protest at the site. They questioned how their shops could be demolished when they had been paying lakhs of rupees as tax to the Manikonda municipality. Grocery, fruit, and vegetable shops on the apartment’s ground floor were demolished.

According to residents, there were no allegations of illegal construction or deviations from approved plans. They also said that the complex had received HMDA permissions in 2016 and an occupancy certificate in 2018. They claimed that there were no deviations in setbacks, floors, or parking provisions.

In a response to the protest, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that the demolition was carried out after the agency received complaints from several families residing in the apartment. It is alleged that unauthorised commercial usage of the ground floor is being done.

Acting on the complaint, HYDRAA proceeded with the demolitions with the support of the local municipality in Hyderabad.

Ranganath had visited the area a week ago, and residents had complained that some people were running commercial establishments in a residential area.

It may be mentioned that the apartment complex, comprising over 110 units, was developed by Anuhar Homes Pvt Ltd on land owned by N Rami Reddy of Golkonda Hotels.

Both the builder and shop owners said that there were no legal violations in the construction or operation of the commercial establishments.