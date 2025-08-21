IAS Officers’ Wives Assn calls on Governor

Hyderabad: The Telangana IAS Officers’ Wives Association (TG IASOWA) called on the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Governor, accompanied by the First Lady, Sudha Dev Varma, interacted warmly with the members of the Association. Appreciating their commendable initiatives in the sphere of social service, the Governor lauded the Association’s commitment to community welfare and urged the members to continue serving as a source of inspiration through their exemplary work.

The Governor hosted a traditional lunch to the Association members at Raj Bhavan. The occasion provided an opportunity for cordial exchanges in an informal setting, further strengthening the bond between Raj Bhavan and the Association.

The Chief Secretary, K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to the Governor, M Dana Kishore, Joint Secretary to the Governor, J Bhavani Shankar along with other senior Raj Bhavan officials, were present in this interaction.