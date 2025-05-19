Live
Illegal Buildings Demolished in Hydernagar, Miyapur
On Monday morning, officials demolished several illegal structures in Hydernagar, Miyapur, after complaints were received about these buildings occupying government land.
The action was taken after multiple complaints were received by HYDRAA, the city’s land protection authority. People had reported that illegal structures were being built and occupying land that belongs to the government. In response to these complaints, officials arrived at the spot with heavy machinery to tear down the buildings.
The demolitions were carried out under tight police security to prevent any trouble during the operation. Police officers were present to make sure everything went smoothly and to keep the area safe.
The authorities said they are taking strong steps to protect public land and stop illegal construction. Many people in the area supported the move and hoped it would stop others from building on government land without permission.
This event shows that the government is serious about taking action against illegal activities and keeping public property safe.