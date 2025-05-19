  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Illegal Buildings Demolished in Hydernagar, Miyapur

Illegal Buildings Demolished in Hydernagar, Miyapur
x
Highlights

On Monday morning, officials demolished several illegal structures in Hydernagar, Miyapur, after complaints were received about these buildings occupying government land.

On Monday morning, civic officials in Hyderabad carried out demolitions of several illegal buildings in the Hydernagar area of Miyapur, which is located on the outskirts of the city. These buildings were constructed without permission on government land.

The action was taken after multiple complaints were received by HYDRAA, the city’s land protection authority. People had reported that illegal structures were being built and occupying land that belongs to the government. In response to these complaints, officials arrived at the spot with heavy machinery to tear down the buildings.

The demolitions were carried out under tight police security to prevent any trouble during the operation. Police officers were present to make sure everything went smoothly and to keep the area safe.

The authorities said they are taking strong steps to protect public land and stop illegal construction. Many people in the area supported the move and hoped it would stop others from building on government land without permission.

This event shows that the government is serious about taking action against illegal activities and keeping public property safe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick