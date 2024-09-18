Immersion will be over by today noon, says top cop

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Dr Jitender said the Ganesh idol immersion is expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon. Stating that the procession was going on peacefully across the State, the DGP said that the entire process was being monitored from the DGP office and the central command control building.

“All arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the procession are made. We are hopeful the immersion will pass off without untoward incidents,” he said.

At all the places surveillance cameras are installed and if need arises we will be using drone cameras for monitoring the process, he said, adding that around 1 lakh Ganesh idols are installed in the State.

The immersion procession in the districts was also going on peacefully under the supervision of senior police officials. The DGP said the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh idol was immersed in Hussain Sagar as per the schedule.

The police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth flow of procession around Hussain Sagar by regulating the vehicular traffic on the entire stretch. No untoward incidents were reported in Hyderabad and also in other parts of the State, he said, informing that the police and civic authorities made fool proof arrangements at all water bodies for idol immersion.

Jitender said that the immersion is being conducted according to the route map as per the plan made in coordination with the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police Commissioners. The DGP requested all the people to conduct the immersion with devotion and faith without causing any untoward incidents. Additional DGP for Law and Order Sri Mahesh M Bhagwat, Multi Zone-I IGP Sri Chandrasekhar Reddy, AIGs and others participated in the meeting.