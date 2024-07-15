INCREASING POLL VIOLENCE, A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!

Hyderabad: Indeed, it is a Herculean task to adhere to the democratic system of governance and keep it going. Taking undue advantage of the flexible nature of the system, gangsters, drug peddlers, jihadis, extremists, terrorists and all sorts of criminals also throw their hatchets in the poll ring and subsequently many get elected too!

That is the reason why in most democratic countries during pre and post elections violence has become a routine matter. Theoretically, the elections as a true democracy should be without violence, acrimony or hatred for the rival parties. But in the game of power, principles are given a convenient go by. What dictates the behaviour of a party and the contesting candidate is the coveted position that awaits the winner.

Our country, the biggest democracy in the world, is no exception to such violence. The recent general elections and Assembly polls in some States prove this observation. States like West Bengal, Punjab, J&K and Chhattisgarh have witnessed an unprecedented poll violence. Several reasons are attributed for this, but fact remains that we have yet to learn the rules of the civil society. It is one thing to praise the democratic values publicly and another to really cherish them honestly and practice them in letter and spirit.

Large-scale violence reported from different parts of the country in should be an eye-opener for the caring public representatives. Dastardly attacks on the candidates and other leaders must be condemned by all. The near-fatal attempt on the life of the US presidential candidate for the November elections Donald Trump near Pennsylvania recently speaks volumes for the potential danger to the very concept of democracy. Earlier, India too, had witnessed large-scale violence during elections.

Still what is more intriguing is the untenable and illogical reasoning attributed to justify violence and lawlessness by the perpetrators and supporters of violence. Taking shelter under the fashionable terms such as human rights, these criminals have no qualms in indulging in murders, arson, rapes and looting. The human rights of the law-abiding civilised people should get the top-most priority; criminals masquerading as political leaders, intellectuals or social activists should be shown their proper place.

Even to protect the beautiful concept like democracy, it is necessary to use iron-hand tactics to deal with incorrigible elements.

CONFESSIONAL STATEMENTS SHOULD NOT BE INCLUDED IN CHARGE SHEET: SC

A division bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and George Masih of the Supreme Court on July 12 held that the police chargesheet should not include the confessional statement of the accused recorded by the police officer under Section 23(1) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (erstwhile, Section 25, Indian Evidence Act).

The bench delivering the judgment in Sanju Bansal Vs. State of Uttar Pradesh reiterated that confessions made by an accused to police officer are not admissible as evidence.

CIC HAS POWER TO CONSTITUTE BENCHES: SC

The Supreme Court while deciding an appeal against the Delhi HC judgment of July 21, 2010 which had held that the Central Information Commission (CIC) does not have power to constitute its benches, held that under Section 12(4) of the RTI Act the CIC has been granted the general power of superintendence, direction and management of the commission's affairs. This would also include the power to constitute benches.

TS-HC ISSUES NOTICE ON PIL AGAINST ILLEGAL MINING

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar, acting on a Public Interest Litigation filed by an advocate, Karnati Venkata Reddy, ordered notices to respondents, including the private respondents.

The PIL alleged that Sagar Cements Ltd at NCL Industries Ltd at Suryapet were indulging in illegal mining in connivance with officials of Mining, Forest and other departments. The petitioner alleged that due to such illegal mining the State suffered heavy financial losses.