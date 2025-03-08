Indira Mahila Policy, a Women’s Day gift

Hyderabad: Marking International Women’s Day, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will unveil the ‘Indira Mahila Policy-2025’ to empower women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at a grand public meeting at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on Saturday. Nearly one lakh women from all districts are expected to attend the celebrations.

As part of this initiative, the Chief Minister will launch several schemes aimed at financially empowering women. He will distribute allotment letters to SHGs for setting up 2MW solar power plants in all 32 districts. Additionally, women’s SHGs will receive financial assistance to purchase buses, which will be leased to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). Petrol pump allotments in district headquarters will also be granted to SHGs.

In line with the government’s recent announcement to recruit over 14,000 Anganwadi teachers and helpers, Revanth Reddy will hand over recruitment orders to selected candidates during the event. Further, new schemes under the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti-2025’ policy will be introduced.

The Chief Minister will also elaborate on the merger of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) with the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and the benefits this integration will bring to women’s groups in securing loans for self-employment.

To ensure large-scale participation, the state government has arranged TSRTC buses to transport women from various districts. This has caused some inconvenience to the bus users in Hyderabad city as they had to wait for long hours due to shortage of buses. Given the rising temperatures, special arrangements have been made for drinking water and buttermilk distribution for attendees.

State Women Development and Child Welfare and Panchayat Raj Minister D Seethakka visited the venue to review the arrangements. She directed officials to closely monitor transportation facilities, particularly for women traveling from distant districts like Adilabad and Nizamabad.