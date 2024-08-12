Irrigation to every acre under Sitarama Project by Aug 2026: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the Sitarama Project pump houses on August 15.

The Ministers said this after participating in a significant trial run of three crucial pump houses under the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project on Sunday.

The trial run, held in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, marked a key milestone ahead of the project's official inauguration by the CM on August 15.

The Ministers first visited the Sitarama Sagar project at Poosukudem in Mulkalapalli mandal of Aswaraopet constituency, where they launched the second pump house trial run. They then proceeded to Kamalapuram village, also in Mulkalapalli mandal, to initiate the trial run of the third pump house. The final leg of their tour was in Wyra, Khammam district, where they inspected the arrangements for the public meeting scheduled for August 15, which will be addressed by the Chief Minister during the project's inauguration.

Later, addressing media, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the Congress government's commitment to providing irrigation to every acre under the Sitarama Project by August 2026. He announced that the CM would not only inaugurate the project on August 15 but also launch the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver scheme for farmers. This initiative is expected to offer substantial relief to the farming community and reinforce the government's support for agricultural development.

The Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, now fully approved by the Godavari River Management Board, will receive 67 TMC of water from the Godavari River. Uttam stressed that this allocation is crucial for ensuring water reaches every acre within the project's command area by the August 2026 deadline. The project also includes renaming the Enkoor Link Canal to the Rajiv Canal, which will be instrumental in stabilising irrigation across the region.

Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised the need to expedite the construction of distributary canals and critical infrastructure components, such as the Yatalakunta and Zloorupadu tunnels, which are vital for bringing Godavari water to the Palair region. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy criticised the previous administration for its inefficiency and wasteful spending, pointing out that the project’s cost was inflated from Rs 2,400 crore to Rs 18,000 crore under the guise of redesigning. In contrast, he praised the current Congress government's efforts to secure all necessary approvals and water allocations while keeping costs in check. He noted that the Congress government has ensured that the project will benefit a broader area and serve the long-standing needs of the farmers.