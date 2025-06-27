ISKCON to hold Jagannath Rath Yatra tomorrow

Hyderabad: The ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Centre, Miyapur, Hyderabad is organizing Jagannath Rath Yatra on June 28.

“A vibrant and cherished tradition is schedule to take place from R.S. Brothers, Chandanagar at 2.00 pm on Saturday and the Rath Procession will proceed through the main streets of Madinaguda, Allwyn Cross Road, Miyapur Cross Road, J.P. Nagar and end at Vishwanth Gardens”, said ISKCON Miyapur Hyderabad Temple President Sriramdas.

The event attracts thousands of devotees and spectators from 10 countries, symbolizing unity, devotion and community spirit, he added. He also stated that the participation by several dignitaries and devotees underscores the cultural and social importance of the Jagannath Ratha Yatra, highlighting its role in prompting harmony and understanding among diverse communities.

Elaborate arrangements for devotees are made like supply of drinking water, Prasadam distribution throughout procession points and cultural programmes, speeches by dignitaries, and other programmes at Vishwanath Garden.