JNTU-H doubles grace marks for B Tech 2018 students

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has doubled the grace marks from 15 to 30 for students who joined regular B Tech first year programmes in 2018 and could not clear subjects as also those who could not succeed in the exams.

The enhanced grace marks will be applicable to all theory subjects instead of three subjects as is followed now. Only students who appeared and failed in exams are eligible for grace marks.

For those students who joined as lateral entry in B Tech II year in 2019, the grace marks have been increased from 12 to 23. Like for regular students, the enhanced marks will be applicable to all theory subjects.

However, the university has decided not to give subject exemption for students who are admitted under R-18 regulations. As per the R-18 regulations, 0.25 per cent marks of total 5,900 marks for regular B Tech courses and 4,600 marks for B Tech lateral entry are given as grace marks.

Students have been demanding to amend this rule and give them subject exemptions besides further enhancing grace marks in view of disturbance in regular class work (offline) for two years due to Covid.

After considering this request the university increased grace marks from 0.25 to 0.50 per cent marks out of the total marks that translated to 30 marks for regular B Tech and 23 marks for B Tech lateral entry courses.

A senior official clarified. "as per the R-8 regulations, subject exemption cannot be extended to students who joined in 2018. It has been decided not to relax the rule. The enhancement of grace marks will be applicable only for this academic year. The grace marks will be added to students who apply via their college.

Meanwhile, the university is holding B Tech (R-18) 2-1, 2-2, 3-1, 3-2, 4-1, 4-2 semesters special supplementary examinations from December 6. The last date for applying without a late fee is November 26.