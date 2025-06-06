Live
- On a mission to reform lives of prisoners
- 'There will be a price to pay for terror attacks like Pahalgam', says Shashi Tharoor in US
- People urged to plant saplings to improve greenery
- Indian delegation arrives in Germany to convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism
- Payal Ghosh opens up about her battle with depression & anxiety
- Huma Qureshi: I truly believe the future is female action
- Why managing thyroid matters when you have diabetes
- Life After 60: A new chapter begins with GenS life
- Scientists develop real-time genome sequencing to combat superbug
- How gardening nurtures your body, mind, and the planet
Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath hospitalised
Highlights
Hyderabad: BRS city president and Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath were admitted to a private hospital on Thursday after complaining of chest...
Hyderabad: BRS city president and Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath were admitted to a private hospital on Thursday after complaining of chest pain.
The BRS leader was taken to AIG Hospital around 4 PM. Senior BRS leaders, including T Harish Rao and former MP NamaNageswaraRao visited the hospital.
Gopinath has been suffering from kidney disease and had undergone treatment at the private hospital for a month. Speaking to reporters, Harish Rao said Gopinath is currently being treated in the ICU and will be kept under observation for 48 hours. A team of senior doctors is attending on him.
Next Story