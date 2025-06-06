  • Menu
Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath hospitalised

Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath hospitalised
Hyderabad: BRS city president and Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath were admitted to a private hospital on Thursday after complaining of chest...

Hyderabad: BRS city president and Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath were admitted to a private hospital on Thursday after complaining of chest pain.

The BRS leader was taken to AIG Hospital around 4 PM. Senior BRS leaders, including T Harish Rao and former MP NamaNageswaraRao visited the hospital.

Gopinath has been suffering from kidney disease and had undergone treatment at the private hospital for a month. Speaking to reporters, Harish Rao said Gopinath is currently being treated in the ICU and will be kept under observation for 48 hours. A team of senior doctors is attending on him.

