Kapra: Awareness drive on dental issues
Saritha Dental Clinic managing director Dr Akash Chakravarthy held an awareness programme here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, "People should take dental problems very seriously as they will become more dangerous as the days pass on. Everyone should change their habits to get rid of dental problems." He explained about the use of new technology equipment at the meeting.
27 Dec 2019 3:17 PM GMT