KCR greets people, farmers on Sankranti

Hyderabad: With the inspiration derived from the revolutionary progress in Telangana's agricultural sector, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that a complete revolution will mark in India on the day the agriculture transformed into a festival of joy for the entire country's farming community.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to the farmers and people of Telangana and India on the occasion of Bhogi, Makar Sankranti and Kanuma festivals.

"Sankranti is the festival of celebration to the farmers on the auspicious occasion of the arrival of paddy stocks from the fields to their homes," KCR said, adding that the festival is the thanksgiving day to Mother Earth by the farmer.

He said that the progress achieved by Telangana State's agriculture sector has become a role model for the entire country today. The Chief Minister said that Telangana is the only state which has been spending lakhs of crores towards strengthening the agriculture sector. The government spent more than Rs 2,16,000 crore on Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power supply and construction of irrigation projects. It is the proof of the Telangana government's commitment towards farmers' welfare.

With the revolutionary action plan for the farmers' welfare and agricultural development activity implemented by the State government, KCR said that the cultivated area has been increased to 2.40 crore acres. At the time of formation of Telangana, the total cultivated area was only 1.31 crore acres. It is the revolutionary development in the country's agriculture sector, the Chief Minister said. Agriculture, which was considered as a futile profession, is now a fruitful occupation in Telangana and instilled a confidence among farmers that relying on agriculture will create a bright life. The Chief Minister made it clear that similar confidence will be created among the entire farmer community in India.

KCR asserted it is imperative to lay a path for a qualitative growth by changing the model of the country's agriculture sector with the cooperation and collective efforts of all the people of India. The Chief Minister wished all people will celebrate Makar Sankranti festival with happiness and joy and every house will be filled with abundant wealth.