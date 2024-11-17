Kishan launches Musi Nidra programme

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP State president Kishan Reddy during the launch of Musi Nidra programme said Chief Minister Revanth

Reddy claims that even if there are obstacles to the bulldozer, “the demolition of houses will not stop,” with the main goal being the removal of homes belonging to poor people.

Kishan Reddy said on Saturday, that for the past four months, the BJP has provided reassurance to those affected and held protests at Dharna Chowk.

“Today, we are participating in a Basti Nidra programme with the affected individuals in their homes.”

There is a general fear among people regarding the Chief Minister’s announcements. Many are suffering from anxiety over when a bulldozer might come to demolish their houses. As a national party dedicated to serving the poor, “we aim to instill courage in the community by demonstrating that the BJP stands with them.”

He said that BJP is committed to supporting the poor. The state government seems to be attempting to start a real estate initiative under the guise of beautification projects. Additionally, the government has not considered the drainage issues from Gandipet to Chautuppal that connect to the Musi River. What is the purpose of the Musi beautification project? How will it be executed, and from where will the funding come? Is it necessary to allocate Rs 1.5 lakh crores for this? Ultimately, it seems their only focus is on demolishing the homes of poor people. Revanth Reddy has stated that if the bulldozer encounters an obstacle, it will continue to push forward. “This is why we are hosting today’s program, to empower the people on behalf of the BJP, he said.