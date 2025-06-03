Kishan Reddy tars BRS, Congress in graft paint

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief Kishan Reddy expressed that the BJP is celebrating Telangana Formation Day with enthusiasm and grandeur in all districts. He extended his best wishes to the people of Telangana on behalf of the BJP and called the movement for the formation of Telangana, as one that got etched in world history as a non-violent struggle.

Addressing the party celebrations held at the BJP Telangana state office on Monday morning to commemorate Telangana Formation Day, he addressed the gathering after unfurling the national flag.

Kishan Reddy recalled the sacrifices made by over 1,200 young people and students for Telangana, highlighting that the protests spanned from Osmania University to the Parliament in Delhi. Kishan Reddy noted that the BJP was the first national party to actively participate in the Telangana movement, joining the Joint Action Committee (JAC) alongside other parties. He also mentioned that the BJP raised its voice in Parliament for essential resources like water, funding, and job appointments. However, after the formation of the state, he remarked that only KCR family’s interests were served, and the people did not see the expected benefits. He expressed frustration over the misuse of thousands of crores of rupees in the name of water projects.

Kishan Reddy recalled that when the police used rubber bullets and batons on students at Osmania University during the movement, BJP MPs nationwide stood in solidarity with the youth of Telangana.

He urged that after 11 years of Telangana’s formation, it is time for the people and intellectuals to reflect on the situation. He alleged that the “golden Telangana” promised by KCR has not been realised; instead, only his family has flourished.

Kishan Reddy clarified that while Telangana began with a surplus budget, it is now burdened with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore, attributing this to the TRS and Congress regimes. He criticised both parties for corruption, highlighting them as family-run entities that deceive the public. He stated that the BJP is the alternative to rebuild the state and that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will foster development with ethics and honesty.