KTR seeks NRIs’ investment to rev up TG economic engine

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, K T Rama Rao, on Monday called upon Telangana NRIs to invest in their home state, also expressing confidence in the party’s return to power within three years.

KTR participated in the Telangana Formation Day and the party’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in Dallas, USA. Thousands of NRIs, representing various regions eagerly gathered to hear Rao’s address. Dr Pepper Arena, the meeting venue with a capacity of 7,000, was significantly oversubscribed, with more than 5,000 NRIs reportedly unable to gain entry.

Rao hailed Telangana as the most successful ‘startup state’ in independent India’s history, emphasising that no other state has achieved such remarkable progress within a decade. He highlighted the unparalleled achievements under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who has transformed Telangana into a land of boundless opportunities and an economic engine for India. Rao began his address by urging NRIs to excel in their respective fields abroad while simultaneously contributing to their home state. He called upon them to invest in Telangana, asserting that the state’s journey exemplifies the power of determination, resolve, and sincerity. Amidst thunderous applause from thousands of NRIs who had gathered from various US states, KTR vividly recounted the 14-year relentless struggle led by KCR, the architect of the Telangana movement, which has propelled the state to become India’s leader in just 10 years.

Rao showcased how Telangana, once neglected and downtrodden due to decades of discrimination under undivided rule, has blossomed into a prosperous, verdant, and vibrant state under KCR’s governance. Addressing challenges faced by Telugu students in the US due to Trump-era policies, he assured them that the BRS would stand by them, announcing the formation of a legal cell to provide comprehensive support and protection.

He drew a parallel, stating that just as the NRIs pursued their dreams, in 2001, a visionary dreamed not for himself but for four crore people of Telangana.

Rao asserted that the party would return to power within three years, with KCR once again serving as Chief Minister. As the BRS celebrates its Silver Jubilee and Telangana enters its 12th year, the party’s ‘pink flag’, established on April 27 2001, now signifies 25 years of pride and self-respect. From its challenging origins to its current pinnacle, Telangana’s saga of victory will be etched in golden letters. He claimed no other party globally has undertaken such a unique and remarkable journey. Unfazed by political vicissitudes, the BRS, under KCR, has risen like a phoenix from the ashes to achieve its destiny.

Upon Rao’s entry into the Comerica Center, chants of “Jai Telangana” and “Jai KCR” filled the air, reflecting an intense fervour. NRIs enthusiastically vied to shake hands with Telangana’s ‘beacon of hope’ and take selfies, undaunted by stringent security measures. When Rao declared that Telugu people now had not two but three states, NRIs responded with whistles and excitement. His designation of Texas as the “third Telugu state” and Dallas as “Dallasapuram” sparked thunderous applause, symbolically merging local and global identities.