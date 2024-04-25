KTR takes part in road show to boost cadre morale

Rangareddy: A day after the BRS party suffered a blow in Rajendranagar, where nearly a dozen party councillors jumped into Congress fold, the party president K T Rama Rao appeared in a road show organised to display the party’s strength and support the candidate who filed his nomination on Tuesday.

The Congress and the BRS candidates showed-up to file their papers on Tuesday at the office of the Returning Officer located inside MRO Office Rajendranagar.

Sitting MP from Chevella Dr Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, who recently jumped into Congress, filed the nomination earlier today along with few other Congress leaders.

A few hours later the BRS candidate Kasani Gyaneshwar appeared at the office of the returning officer and filed his papers.

According to District Election Officer, a total number of 13 candidates from different political background has filled their nominations on Tuesday that include Gone Srinivas Reddy (Independent), Phani Prasad Katakam (Social Justice Party of India), Sudhakar Vanam (Independent), Umesh Boya (Independent), Mohammad Pasha (Independent), Chintalagari Venkatswamy (Blue India Party), Bingi Ramulu (Yugathulasi), Marka Satish Sagar (Independent), Govind Lal (Independent) and Srdevi.M (Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party), besides Dr.Ranjith Reddy (INC) and Kasani Gyaneshwar (BRS). Kasani Gyaneshwar appeared for the second time today as he already filled his first set on Monday.

A day earlier, BJP candidate and a former MP K Vishweshwar Reddy filed his nomination besides other eleven candidates from different political parties.

What is more surprising in Tuesday’s political campaign is that the local BRS MLA Prakash Goud was seen accompanying party president KTR and former minister P Sabita Indra Reddy during a rally that was organised to display the party’s strength while going to file the party candidate’s nomination.

Only few days ago the four-time MLA Prakash Goud was found rubbing shoulders with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that sparked a debate of him joining the Congress party soon. This is the second time MLA Prakash Goud was found visiting the CM since December.

However, the local MLA denies all the reports predicting his possible defection, saying the meetings were solely to discuss the development of his constituency – a narrative the locals strongly disapprove of.

The show of the strength came a day after nearly a dozen councillors from Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation (BJMC) jumped into Congress party, cocking a snook at Prakash Goud-led BRS leadership in Rajendranagar constituency.

A majority of the people and the BRS leaders in Rajendranagar believe that Prakash Goud has made up his mind to shift the loyalty and is waiting for an appropriate time to say goodbye to the BRS.

It is learned that most of the BRS leaders and councillors, who jumped into Congress party off late, were upset with the way Prakash Goud is functioning and ignoring them in the party.

Out of seven constituencies of Chevella Lok Sabha segment, Rajendranagar has the second highest number of electors, with a total number of 6,06,124 voters after Serilingampally constituency.