Madhapur: Bad roads & garbage a perennial bane

Madhapur: Arunodhaya Colony in Madhapur badly needs roads in the colony. Each and every internal lane of the colony has been dug and left without attending. Residents and commuters are face severe hardships to travel in the colony.



Explaining the issues facing them, U V Satyanarayana, the vice-president of the colony welfare association, said, "No issue is solved easily, especially civic issues in the colony. Drain overflow was a very big issue till last month. The drain overflowed on the roads day and the night. After several representations we got a solution and the pipelines were laid. But, now the problem is the dug-up roads are left unattended and we had to submit one more new representation, raising the new issue."

If the government has cared to pay heed to woes of the people and laid the pipelines by digging roads, why it could not restore the roads as it was before; isn't it the responsibility of GHMC, ask the residents.

"We requested GHMC officials in the monsoon season to remove the float over soil in the corners of streets which is turning as mini dump and people often throw garbage in the place. Acting on the complaint, GHMC officials collected soil, but dumped it at the opposite corner of the road, and without any hesitation they claimed the work was done. In reality, the GHMC workers just shifted soil from one corner to another and noted in their records that the work was done and complaint resolved," said Sathyanarayana.

Residents of the colony also expressed disappointment over the poor garbage collection services of GHMC. "GHMC garbage collector comes one in three days to the colony to collect the garbage and we demand the services every alternative day," says Anusha, a shopkeeper in the colony.

The colony is well maintained by Arunodhaya Colony Association for 40 years and the difficulty had always been securing funds for maintenance of the colony, say association members. "To maintain the parks and other facilities in the colony, funding is essential and so far we have collected huge amounts and by collecting Rs 40,000 per head we also constructed the association office in the colony park," informed Narayana.

Tea stalls on either sides of the colony entrance, unauthorised parking, removal of the colony sign boards on pretext of illogical objections and increasing vehicular traffic due to use of residential villas for commercial purpose are among other concerns faced by the colony people.

"Recently, roads were dug up to lay pipelines and a representation on the unattended dug-up roads is received today and I will take immediately action on it," said V Jagadeeshwar Goud, Corporator, Madhapur.

"Roads which are dup up in the Arunodhaya Colony will be laid once the pipeline works are completed. Around 3 internal lanes of the colony are dug up for pipeline installations. Drainage overflow issue which was a long time burden in the colony has been resolved along with new sewage cover. The dug-up roads will be attended to soon," assured Venkanna, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC.