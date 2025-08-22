Marwaris tap State top cop; told to rein in hate speeches

Hyderabad: Members of the Marwari community have approached the state Director General of Police (DGP) over a ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign being conducted by some groups, demanding that the top police official take action against the hate speech and provocative acts.

The Telangana Agarwal Samaj President, Anirudh Gupta, appealed to the DGP to intervene immediately and take action against what he described as hate speech and provocative acts against the Marwari community in Amangal. He said that recently, there had been some serious incidents of hateful slogans and intimidation targeting members of their community. In Monda market, a group of individuals openly raised inflammatory slogans of “Marwari Culture Go Back” within the market premises, creating an environment of fear among the business community and residents.

Gupta said that a similar incident of targeted hate speech against the Marwari community had also occurred in Amangal, Rangareddy District.

“What is more alarming is that videos of these incidents are being deliberately recorded and made to go viral on social media platforms, including YouTube, with the malicious intent to spread hatred and provoke a reaction,” he said. Gupta emphasised that the Marwari and Agarwal community has been an integral part of Telangana society for over a century, contributing significantly to the state’s economy through entrepreneurship, trade, and industries.

The Agarwal Samaj president noted that the community had a long history of philanthropy, running charitable hospitals, educational institutions, and old-age homes. He stated that such “vile ‘Go Back’ campaigns” are not just an attack on the community but also “a direct assault on the inclusive and progressive ethos of Telangana.”

Gupta also warned that allowing such elements to go unpunished would send a negative message to the domestic and international investment community, potentially damaging the state’s reputation as a safe and business-friendly destination. He requested that the individuals involved in these incidents be identified and that stringent legal action be taken against them under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act for promoting enmity and inciting violence.