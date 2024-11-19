Massive Theft at Local Councillor's House in Shankerpally

Unidentified thieves broke into a house in Shankerpally, a suburb of the city, and stole a large amount of gold and silver ornaments.

The theft took place at the residence of P. Balakrishna, a local municipal councillor, just days before his daughter's scheduled wedding.

According to the police, the gold and silver were stored in a cupboard after a marriage-related event at the house on Sunday. The family discovered the theft on Sunday evening when they noticed that about 133 tolas of gold and 80 tolas of silver were missing.

Shankerpally Inspector K. Srinivas Goud confirmed the incident and said that the family had reported the theft to the police.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway. Clue teams and fingerprint experts have visited the scene and are assisting in the investigation.

The police are working to identify the culprits and recover the stolen valuables.



