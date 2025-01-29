Mayor lays foundation stone for model crematorium in Uppal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy and Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil laid the foundation stone for the construction of a model crematorium and graveyard at Uppal on Tuesday.

The construction of the model graveyard is undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs two crore. It is located in the Chiluka Nagar ward in Uppal.

Later in the day, the corporator Bannala Geetha Praveen Mudiraj explained the problems of various colonies in Chiluka Nagar. The Mayor, who examined the problems along with the Deputy Mayor and officials, ordered the officials to prepare necessary proposals.

On this occasion, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi ordered the officials to take steps to develop a Foot over Bridge (FoB) near Pista House as well as a park in the vacant land there. The Mayor instructed the zonal senior engineer to prepare a report for the approval of funds needed to replace the open drainage system with box drainage in Bank Colony, following the provided estimates. Meanwhile, the corporator emphasised the importance of approving the funds based on the previously submitted estimate. The corporator highlighted the challenges faced by the colony's residents, stemming from the overflow of industrial storm water from Boduppal Municipality at the Pochamma Temple intersection on the Chiluka Nagar main road. He urged for the urgent construction of the main tank line to alleviate these pressing issues.

The Mayor assured the residents that she would investigate the situation and engage with the Water Works department to implement necessary measures. Residents of Mallikarjuna Nagar Colony expressed their concerns about the flooding caused by water overflowing from Nacharam Lake into their area. In response, the zonal senior engineer has been directed to take immediate action to mitigate the risk of flooding.

Vijayalakshmi directed officials to initiate the development of the park in Azampur Alakapuri North Colony, which will include the creation of an open gym and a walking track. In light of the flood damage to the Misat Enclave nala crossing bridge, residents of the colony have urged for the construction of a high bridge.