Mayor takes stock of development works

Hyderabad: The City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi conducted an inspection of various ongoing and proposed development activities across the city, as part of efforts to address civic and infrastructure issues in the area. During the visit, the Mayor directed Project Chief Engineer and CCP officials to expedite the road widening works, emphasizing the need to alleviate traffic congestion.

During the inspection in Rahmat Nagar, the residents interacted with the mayor and requested immediate measures to widen the road, pointing out daily traffic woes and bottlenecks. The mayor assured them that necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issues at the earliest.

The mayor addressed the individuals affected by the loss of 11 properties due to the junction development and instructed the Zonal Commissioner to provide a report by the evening. She mentioned that if needed, further action would be considered after discussions in the Standing Committee.

In this regard, Mayor Vijayalakshmi requested the Zonal Commissioner to evaluate the construction progress of the open gym and multi-purpose function hall in Brahma Shankar Nagar, ensuring its completion within the designated timeline so that it can be accessible to the community.

The Mayor visited three Anganwadi centers to assess the nutrition being provided to the children. Residents from the slums urged the Mayor to establish an additional Anganwadi center, prompting him to direct the Zonal Commissioner to take necessary measures.

She also examined the Yousufguda transfer station, engaging with the clean auto drivers to understand their challenges. Furthermore, she announced that another unemployed youth would be assigned to replace those who failed to collect garbage from their residences.

The Zonal Commissioner and AC Sanitation Ramki management were tasked with enhancing the transfer station’s capacity and implementing measures to meet the requests of the clean auto drivers.

Corporator C N Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Hemant Sahadev Rao, CEO Sahadev Ratnakar, Sanitation Raghu Prasad, Project E E Noonya Nashik, Town Planning Officers Tulsi Ram, Shyam, Deputy Commissioner Zakiya Sultana and others were present.