MDMA dealer and accomplice held in Hyderabad crackdown

In a continuing crackdown on narcotics, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Tolichowki Police arrested a local drug peddler and his accomplice, seizing 11 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1.77 lakh.

The prime accused, Mohd Imran alias Shukoor (31), a driver from Bandlaguda Jagir, and sub-peddler Shaik Baseer Ahmed alias Sameer (32) from Humayun Nagar, were apprehended during a joint operation based on credible intelligence. Police also recovered two mobile phones and a two-wheeler used in the trade. Investigators confirmed that Imran, a repeat offender, sourced MDMA from an absconding supplier in Bengaluru and distributed it in Hyderabad through Baseer. The duo delivered the drugs to customers and shared profits from the sales.

Both have been charged under the NDPS Act. H-NEW urged citizens, particularly parents, to stay alert against growing drug abuse and report any related information to the nearest police station.