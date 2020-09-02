MIM throwing a spanner in AIMPLB protest plan: Congress

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has alleged that MIM leadership has been misleading All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and preventing it from launching an agitation against the State government's action of demolition of two mosques in Secretariat.



In a press statement released on Tuesday, the Congress leader alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi's statements were misleading fellow Muslims. He added that the MIM was not serious as its party chief failed to attend the crucial meeting of the Board held on August 16.

It can be recalled that the Board earlier gave a two-week deadline to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao requesting him to take a favourable decision with regard to reconstruction of mosques at the same place.

"The AIMPLB deadline expired on August 31. A day before, Asaduddin Owaisi shared a recorded video stating that he was confident that the State Government would reconstruct the mosques at the same place. He should have specified the basis on which he was making such a statement. Instead of supporting the protest against the demolition, Owaisi is still backing the Chief Minister for some cheap personal gains," he said.

Shabbir Ali urged the Board to not to get influenced by MIM leader, and announce its agitation. "Asad is trying to sabotage the movement launched by the Congress and other organisations seeking reconstruction of mosques in the Secretariat. The Board should be clear and should not fall prey to the misleading statements made to prevent them from taking up clear stand on the matter of serious concern," the Congress leader added.