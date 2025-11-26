Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy complains to Revanth against Nalgonda DCC chief

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy lodged a complaint with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against the newly appointed Nalgonda district DCC President P Kailash Neta.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the minister said that the new DCC President had made derogatory remarks by using filthy and vulgar language against his family members, including his parents, and against him personally without any reason. Venkat Reddy said that the Congress leader Kailash Neta also insulted him in front of the media, which is currently circulating on social media. “This has caused me and my family mental anguish,” the Minister said.

He stated that he was also filing a police complaint against the DCC president and requested the Chief Minister to take disciplinary action against the leader by terminating him from the post and appointing a suitable candidate for the Nalgonda DCC president post.