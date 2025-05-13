Miss World Contestants Embark on Spiritual Tour to Buddhavanam on the eve of Buddha Purnima

On the eve of Buddha Purnima, contestants from the Asian and Oceanic regions of the 72nd Miss World Festival embarked on a spiritual and cultural journey to Buddhavanam, a significant Buddhist heritage site in Nagarjunasagar, Nalgonda district, Telangana.

This immersive heritage experience, curated as part of the festival’s itinerary, is designed to highlight Telangana’s rich spiritual tapestry and centuries-old connection with Buddhism. The visit provided contestants with a deeper understanding of India’s ancient traditions and values.

A Day of Discovery and Reflection

The day began with a brief stop near Chintapalli and a scenic photo session at Vijay Vihar, set against the tranquil Nagarjunasagar reservoir. The main highlight followed a guided tour of Buddhavanam, a 279-acre Buddhist theme park developed by the Telangana Government as part of an integrated Buddhist Circuit project.

Contestants explored key attractions including:

Mahastupa: An architectural marvel with breathtaking carvings and a lotus-petal sky dome.

Buddhacharitha Vanam: Depicting key events from Buddha’s life.

Jataka Park: Showcasing tales from Buddha’s past lives.

Dhyana Vanam: A serene meditation garden.

Stupa Vanam and the Buddhist Heritage Museum: Housing rare relics and sculptural narratives.

The tour was enriched by insights from Dr. Shivanagi Reddy of the Archaeology and Tourism Department, who spoke about the significance of Nagarjunakonda, once a major center of Mahayana Buddhism under the Ikshvaku dynasty.

Spiritual Moments and Cultural Expression

Inside the Great Stupa, contestants participated in a peaceful meditative session followed by the Baillikuppa Maha Bodhi Puja led by 25 Buddhist monks. The day concluded with a captivating theatrical performance featuring 18 artists dramatizing episodes from Buddha’s life.

Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, expressed her appreciation, stating,“It is heartening to see the contestants not just participating in a beauty pageant, but also immersing themselves in the cultural and spiritual heritage of Telangana. This journey is a beautiful reminder of the unity in diversity that India represents.”

Following this soul-stirring experience, the contestants will continue their cultural tour:

May 13: Heritage walk at Charminar and Laad Bazaar, followed by a royal welcome dinner at Chowmahalla Palace with a live musical performance.

May 14: Group 1 visits Warangal Fort, 1000 Pillar Temple, and Bhadrakali Temple. Group 2 explores the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, complete with a traditional Perini dance.

May 15: Group 1 heads to Yadagirigutta Temple, while Group 2 visits Pochampally village, a UNWTO-recognized site known for its exquisite Ikat weaves.

As the Miss World 2025 journey continues, the spirit of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ shines through- celebrating global unity, cultural exchange, and the timeless values of compassion and peace.















